Widespread rain returns early this week

The humidity lowers a bit for the day with some sunshine. Where you see the sun, it’s smoky sun again with Canadian wildfire smoke overhead.

Our air quality will again be moderate meaning you may need to limit your time outdoors if you have respiratory ailments.

Sea breezes kick in and this keeps us in the 60s at the coast for much of the day, while inland highs reach the mid and upper 70s.

Also with the onshore wind bringing in the moisture from the ocean, areas of fog and clouds can be found on the coast.

Onshore flow continues for Monday so temps cool to the 60s for all with cloudy skies and some sprinkles to isolated showers.

More widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms return.

A small offshore low develops, and combines with an approaching cold front to our west. The low is absorbed by the frontal boundary Tuesday afternoon but it does help to pull in more moisture from the sea.

Most of the rain moves in on Tuesday afternoon through early evening. But if we end up seeing some sun and the timing of this front is just a couple hours later in the day, then we may see some severe thunderstorms. For now, planning on the garden-variety thundershowers (some thunder, lightning, quick rain, no damage).

The sky clears for midweek with dry weather and some slight humidity. This makes it a true summer feel for all as highs reach the low to mid 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re watching another chance for rain with a system sometime Friday into Saturday or Saturday into Sunday…hoping this doesn’t actually happen though!

If we do see the rain, we also experience cooler temps in the 60s and cloudy skies during the timeframe of rain. Stay tuned.