With a deep snowpack but no storms, it's a great weekend for winter sports

The weekend is here, and the weather isn’t stormy. What’s wrong with that picture?

Over the past three weekends, we’ve seen over 10” of snow in Boston and 11” in Worcester. Now it’s time for a break...that should last through the middle of next week.

By Sunday, we could see some cities and towns hit the low 40s, despite the heavier cloud cover in the early part of the day. And it gets even milder next week, as the temperatures climb through the 40s and peak at 50 on Tuesday.

This is the meltdown you dreamed of to banish the concrete-like ice all around your home or apartment.

It will also nudge the monthly temps up a bit on these final days of February. So far, we’re 3.3 degrees below normal – almost the polar opposite of last February, when we ran 3.4 degrees above normal.

Storms are on hiatus for a while too. The next threat seems to be around Thursday of next week, with the possibility of another storm next weekend. The former is trending toward rain and the latter…well, we’ll see.

Deep snowpack remains intact across most of New England, so this is a great weekend for winter sports.

Enjoy the weekend and the milder spell!