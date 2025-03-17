White Stadium lawsuit heading to court this week — here's what to know

This week, the future of White Stadium heads to the courtroom, with a highly-anticipated trial expected to begin on Tuesday.

The court battle will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.

Demolition work started about a month ago on the 76-year-old, 10,000 seat stadium that sits in Roxbury's Franklin Park, with plans in place to renovate the facility for Boston Public Schools students and BOS Nation Football Club, a national women's soccer league team.

The problem is that many community members are not onboard with the plan. They say that the project will displace the marginal communities that are there now. Opponents have also raised concerns over noise and light pollution, litter, tree removal, traffic and parking restrictions.

Over a year ago, the concerned community members filed a lawsuit against Boston Unity Soccer Partners, Mayor Michelle Wu, as well as the city. That case will finally be heard in court beginning on Tuesday.

Ahead of the trial, Boston Unity Soccer Partners is speaking out by releasing a statement.

"We look forward to the resolution of all legal claims, as the plaintiffs' allegations are not supported legally or factually," the statement said in part. "Our team is thrilled to bring professional women's soccer to Boston and to collaborate with the City of Boston on enriching the community."

The project reportedly costs $200 million. The city and Boston Unity are expected to split the bill down the middle.