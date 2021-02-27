Boston Will Avoid Holding Multiple Mayoral Elections

A measure aimed at eliminating the need for a special election in Boston if Mayor Marty Walsh steps down to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday.

The home rule petition, which was approved by the Boston City Council and state lawmakers, aims to avoid the need to conduct a special election just months before holding the regular municipal election in the fall.

Both the special election and regular municipal election would have required holding preliminary and general elections — essentially four elections in Boston in the space of less than a year.