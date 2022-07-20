Boston Woman Allegedly Pours Beer on MBTA Bus Driver, Bites and Spits at Police

A Boston woman is accused of dousing an MBTA bus driver with beer in Dorchester, then biting and spitting at officers during and after her arrest.

MBTA Transit Police say 24-year-old Shatia Butler and a 16-year-old male from Roxbury were part of a "disorderly group" on a bus Tuesday night. Butler is accused of pouring the beer over the driver's head, and the unnamed male allegedly kicked a window.

Authorities say the group left before transit police officers arrived around 10 p.m. at the bus, which had stopped at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street. After Butler was identified, police told her they were taking her into custody.

"Butler resisted all efforts to be placed into the transport vehicle and once inside attempted to prevent the door from closing," MBTA Transit Police said in a statement Wednesday. "Butler also spit in the face of the arresting officer."

Transit police went on to say Butler became more combative after being taken to their headquarters to be booked. She allegedly bit one officer there and spat at another.

Police said there were multiple warrants for Butler's arrest out of Brockton District Court, Boston District Court and Dedham District Court. Transit police did not outline the charges attached to those warrants, but in Tuesday's case, they say she faces four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and single charges of resisting arrest and assault and battery on an MBTA employee.

The 16-year-old male complied with authorities, according to transit police, and will face a charge of malicious destruction of property. He was turned over to his guardian.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect had an attorney.