Boston Woman Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Boston woman was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday, police said, asking anyone who thinks they or their family may have been a victim of hers to come forward.

Boston police said the woman, 36-year-old Stephanie Lak of Roxbury, was arrested after an investigation prompted by a tip submitted in March from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lak faces two charges: possession of child pornography and distributing material of a child in a sex act.

It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police are asking anyone who has been in contact with Lak, or thinks their children have, and believes they are a victim in the case to email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov with their name and contact information so an investigator can get in touch. All victims' identities will be kept confidential, police said.

