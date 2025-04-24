Boston woman charged in child sex trafficking case

Boston police arrested a woman in a sting operation earlier this month after she allegedly trafficked an underage girl for sex.

Police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Shakera "Stacks" Pina of Boston was arrested April 9.

Investigators found photos of a juvenile victim in an advertisement on "an online classified ad platform previously linked to numerous sex trafficking and exploitation cases," police said.

Undercover officers responded to the ad and arranged a meeting at a hotel under the guise of buying sexual services.

Police said the victim, a 15-year-old girl, arrived at the hotel room. Officers identified themselves as law enforcement, and the girl was brought to a hospital for evaluation.

Pina, who allegedly dropped the girl off at the hotel and was waiting in a vehicle nearby, tried to flee when officers approached her, police said.

Authorities added that Pina tried to destroy evidence and didn't comply with officers' commands. Police arrested her after getting into her vehicle.

Charges against Pina include human trafficking, deriving support from prostitution, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Boston police ask anyone with information related to human trafficking to call the department's human trafficking unit at 617-343-6533.