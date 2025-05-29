Boston woman recovering after bike crash: ‘Your life can change in like one second'

A Boston musician and content creator is asking for the public's help after a bike crash left her with severe head trauma.

Emi McSwain was riding her brand-new electric bike last month when she crashed near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Highgate Street in Allston.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Your life can change in like one second," she said.

McSwain wasn't wearing a helmet at the time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I fractured my skull, and I had two brain bleeds on either side of my head," she said. "I broke some bones in my jaw. I know I broke my sphenoid bone. The ear, nose and throat doctor said that's the most complicated bone in the body."

She spent days in the hospital and hardly remembers the crash.

"I was literally a block away from my house, so I made it the entire way home almost," McSwain said. "And the last thing I remember, I was looking over my shoulder to cross the street on my bike."

Her bright blue Blix eBike, along with her phone and other personal belongings, were stolen from the crash scene when she was taken to the hospital. She had been saving up to the buy the $1,600 bike for a year and only had it for two weeks.

Blix Blix

"It stands out, and I had a bright yellow bag on the back of it, so it's very colorful, very obvious," said McSwain.

McSwain has a way to go before she can ride a bike again, but she's hopeful someone will return it.

In the meantime, she's been documenting her recovery journey for her more than 35,000 Instagram followers.

"Everybody that's reached out to me has definitely impacted the healing and my outlook on things in life," McSwain added.

She hopes her story serves as a cautionary tale and wants to encourage people to wear helmets when biking.

"My brain doesn't feel the same as it did before, so if I had been wearing a helmet, I probably would have been in a lot better shape," McSwain said.

If you see the stolen bike, you should contact the Boston Police Department.