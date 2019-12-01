Boston College Fires Head Football Coach Steve Addazio

[NBC Sports] Boston College fires head football coach Steve Addazio
NBC Sports - Boston

Boston College is moving on from its head football coach Steve Addazio.

BC fired Addazio on Sunday, according to Yahoo Sports. Addazio spent the last seven seasons with the Eagles, fishing his tenure in Chestnut Hill with a 44-44 record.

Boston College ended its 2019 campaign 6-6, but was able to earn a 26-19 road win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. According to Yahoo, "BC brass made the move in the hopes of finding someone who can make the Eagles more competitive in the ACC."

Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell reportedly will replace Addazio in the interim.

Addazio had signed a two-year contract extension with BC after last season.

