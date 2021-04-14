Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Business Journal

Boston's ArcLight Cinemas at North Station Won't Reopen

The 15-screen movie theater at The Hub on Causeway opened in December 2019

By Catherine Carlock

Boston’s ArcLight Cinemas has played its last reel.

The 15-screen movie theater at The Hub on Causeway, a large-scale mixed-use development at North Station, opened in December 2019 with a premier of Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Decurion, the parent company of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, said in a statement to Hollywood trade publication Deadline that “today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 1 hour ago

2 Arrested in Worcester After Elderly Woman Shot in Face With Paintball Gun

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Confirms 2,004 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

The statement is echoed on the Boston ArcLight website.

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” the statement said.

Read the full story in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalBOSTONfilmmovieThe Hub on Causeway
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us