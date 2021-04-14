Boston's ArcLight Cinemas at North Station Won't Reopen

Boston’s ArcLight Cinemas has played its last reel.

The 15-screen movie theater at The Hub on Causeway, a large-scale mixed-use development at North Station, opened in December 2019 with a premier of Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems.”

Decurion, the parent company of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, said in a statement to Hollywood trade publication Deadline that “today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.”

The statement is echoed on the Boston ArcLight website.

“This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward,” the statement said.

