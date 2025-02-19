MIT scientists to help track the asteroid that could hit Earth in 2032

With a newly-discovered asteroid in the spotlight for its potential to collide with Earth in 2032, scientists at MIT are discussing with NBC10 Boston their new asteroid-detecting method that will be used to help track 2024 YR4.

2024 YR4 had about a 1 in 43 chance of crashing into Earth in seven years as of last week — if it did hit, experts say it could burn up in the atmosphere, or cause local damage, since it's estimated to be between 130 and 300 feet across.

MIT planetary scientists Julien de Wit, Artem Burdanov and Richard Binzel join NBC10 Boston for a discussion on 2024 YR4 and their novel new method for tracking space rocks.