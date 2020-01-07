Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston City Council

Boston’s City Council Swears in Most Diverse Body

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

The Boston City Council swore in its most diverse body on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The Boston City Council swore in its most diverse body on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Boston's city council swore in the most diverse group in its history on Monday.

The Boston Herald reports the 13-member council made up more than half by women and people of color were ushered in by Mayor Marty Walsh during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

The council had been a white male bastion for decades, but Boston is now a “majority minority” city where whites comprise roughly 47% of the population.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

former officer arrested 1 hour ago

Former Cambridge Police Officer Accused of Robbing Elderly Man

guilty plea 2 hours ago

Priest Gets Probation for ‘Unnatural Acts’ On a Minor

Walsh proclaims education, housing and transportation as the main priorities the council and his administration will take on this year.

This article tagged under:

Boston City CouncilMassachusettsBOSTONFaneuil Halldiversity
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us