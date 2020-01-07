Boston’s City Council Swears in Most Diverse Body

Boston's city council swore in the most diverse group in its history on Monday.

The Boston Herald reports the 13-member council made up more than half by women and people of color were ushered in by Mayor Marty Walsh during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

The council had been a white male bastion for decades, but Boston is now a “majority minority” city where whites comprise roughly 47% of the population.

Walsh proclaims education, housing and transportation as the main priorities the council and his administration will take on this year.