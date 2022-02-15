Boston's Employee COVID Vaccine Mandate Blocked by Judge

An appeals court judge has blocked Boston's vaccine mandate for city employees for now in response to a lawsuit brought by unions representing first responders.

Mayor Michelle Wu's mandate, announced in December, requires all 19,000 city employees to be vaccinated and was originally set to take effect on January 15, 2022. There has been an ongoing back and forth between the mayor's office and the city's labor unions.

Massachusetts Appeals Court Association Justice Sabita Singh's decision temporarily blocks the vaccine mandate from taking effect, and prevents these union workers from getting fired for non-compliance. For now, they will be able to return to their jobs and undergo routine testing as an alternative to getting vaccinated.

The lawsuit was initially filed by the Boston Police Superior Officer Federation, the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society and the Boston Firefighters Union Local 718 and claims the mandate violates part of collective bargaining law and their MOAs. Boston First Responders United, which represents some of these workers, praised the decision but said they would keep fighting.

"BFRU stands with the Judge's decision and thanks the Boston Police Superiors Officer Federation, Boston Firefighters Union Local 718 and Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Association for representing their respective members by showing a willingness to engage in litigation to preserve workers rights," BFRU President Shana Cottone said in a statement.

The city also issued a statement Tuesday evening.

"To protect communities and workplaces against COVID-19, courts across the country have repeatedly recognized the rights of state and local governments to require public employees to be vaccinated. More than 95 percent of the City’s workforce is vaccinated because of the policy we enacted. Our workers and residents who rely on city services deserve to be protected. We are disappointed by today’s decision and are reviewing it carefully," a city spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The city had just reached an agreement with the Boston Teachers Union to allow a testing option for unvaccinated teachers.

The decision comes the same day that Boston's third phase of its vaccine plan for indoor venues went into effect, where residents 12 years and older must show proof of full vaccination.

The next phase of Boston's vaccine requirements took effect Tuesday even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the city.