Boston's First Baby Of The New Year Is Born At Brigham And Women's Hospital

Boston's first baby of 2022 arrived at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Aria Grace was delivered at five minutes after midnight to mom Taiana. She weighs seven pounds and five ounces, and the hospital reported that mom and baby are resting comfortably on this New Years' Day.

The Public Affairs offices at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch as the city rings in the New Year to determine which Boston hospital earns the honor of welcoming the first baby in 2022.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is the state’s largest birthing center.