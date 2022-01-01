Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
first boston baby

Boston's First Baby Of The New Year Is Born At Brigham And Women's Hospital

She arrived just after midnight Saturday

By Jim McKeever

Boston's first baby of 2022 arrived at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Aria Grace was delivered at five minutes after midnight to mom Taiana. She weighs seven pounds and five ounces, and the hospital reported that mom and baby are resting comfortably on this New Years' Day.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Public Affairs offices at Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch as the city rings in the New Year to determine which Boston hospital earns the honor of welcoming the first baby in 2022.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital is the state’s largest birthing center.

This article tagged under:

first boston babyBOSTONNew Year's DayNew Year's Evebrigham and women's hospital
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us