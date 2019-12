‘Tis the season for delicious food, holiday breaks and ice skating! Boston’s Frog Pond announced that it is opening its ice skating rink for the 2020 season on Thursday.

To mark the opening, the rink is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Typically, the rink charges $6 per admission ticket based on height, according to the Boston Frog Pond website.

The pond, located in Boston Common, also offers skating lessons and hosts skating events, according to its website.