Frog Pond

Boston's Frog Pond Spray Pool Reopens for the Season Tuesday

The reopening will include a celebration starting at 11 a.m.

By Kate Riccio

Summer in Boston is officially kicking off Tuesday, when the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens.

The city is holding a celebration at the local landmark when the spray pool opens Tuesday at 11 a.m., park mascot Frog Pond Freddie and Mayor Michelle Wu are among the people who will be in attendance.

The Frog Pond will stay open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

The pond, a gathering place for kids in the summer and winter, when it's an ice skating rink, is managed in a public-private partnership by The Skating Club of Boston.

