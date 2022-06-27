Boston's Frog Pond Spray Pool Reopens for the Season Tuesday

Summer in Boston is officially kicking off Tuesday, when the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens.

The city is holding a celebration at the local landmark when the spray pool opens Tuesday at 11 a.m., park mascot Frog Pond Freddie and Mayor Michelle Wu are among the people who will be in attendance.

The Frog Pond will stay open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

Top Photos: Sights and Highlights From Around Greater Boston

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pond, a gathering place for kids in the summer and winter, when it's an ice skating rink, is managed in a public-private partnership by The Skating Club of Boston.