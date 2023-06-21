Local

Boston's Frog Pond spray pool set to make a splash with reopening celebration

There will be a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, followed by the opening of the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool

By Sophia Pargas

As summer kicks off and temperatures begin to rise, the public can now cool down at the Boston Common Frog Pond's spray pool.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods and The Skating Club of Boston are welcoming children and their caretakers to the spray pool starting Tuesday, June 27.

The opening will be marked by a celebration offering food, drinks, ice cream, entertainment and even a visit from Frog Pond Freddie himself, sponsored by College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving and H.P. Hood LLC. Guests are invited from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to join in on the fun and make a splash in the newly opened wading area.

The Frog Pond spray pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day, and the community is encouraged to take advantage of the seasonal recreational facility.

For further information, you can call the Frog Pond at 617-635-2120.

