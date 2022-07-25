Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Monday Ahead of Another Hot Day

Boston's heat emergency has been extended once again as hot temperatures are expected to continue to impact the city Monday.

The city's heat emergency now runs through Monday, which means that cooling centers at 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families will remain open through the end of the day.

Boston's heat emergency began last Tuesday, and has now been extended twice due to the stubbornly scorching temperatures over the last few days.

With so many people in the area trying to stay cool with air conditioning, the recent heat has put strain on the power grid. Eversource crews were working to restore power to two locations in South Boston overnight in the L Street Day and Day Boulevard area, as well as the area of East Sixth Street and N Street.

Meanwhile, thousands were without power in Dorchester Sunday, as temperatures in the city reached 100 degrees, tying a record set last year.

Many people will likely be hitting the beach once again for a chance to get a relief from these high temperatures.

"It’s pretty hot so we decided we would come to the beach before it got too hot and luckily there’s a little bit of a breeze so we’re just going to try and go in the water and chill out the best we can," Tom Allen from Arlington said.

Much of the region has experienced temperatures 90 degrees or higher the past six days and some may have the opportunity to extend the "heat wave" to seven in a row today, that is, if the sun peeks through the clouds long enough ahead of an approaching frontal system.

The big story Monday won’t be the heat and humidity, but a cold front which will be passing through the region likely producing strong to severe thunderstorms in the morning through the early evening. The main hazard with these storms will be damaging wind, hail and downpours. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well.

