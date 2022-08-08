Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Tuesday as Hot Weather Persists

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the current heat emergency through Tuesday due to the ongoing hot weather.

This is now the second time the heat emergency has been extended, after it started last Thursday.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Mayor Wu said in a news release. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Boston EMS responded to 51 incidents caused by the heat, in addition to higher overall daily call volume Thursday through Sunday, the release said.

“Everyone, regardless of how healthy or young you are, is susceptible to heat-related illness,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “As we look forward to relief in the future forecast, continue to increase your water intake, scale back on outdoor exercise, and seek in-door air conditioned places during peak temperatures.”

Find information on the 16 cooling centers opening at Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities across the city, as well as the locations of open pools and splashpads, at boston.gov/heat. Boston Public Library locations are also spots people can go to cool off.

Today: Hot, humid, breezy late, isolated afternoon thunder. Highs in the 90s, heat index around 100 degrees. Overnight Monday Night: Sticky, bit breezy, passing shower or thunder. Lows in the 70s. Tuesday: Very humid, afternoon storms. Highs 95-100 degrees, heat index 100 degrees plus.

Boston last declared a heat emergency for the mid-July heat wave, a stretch of hot weather that also forced the city to extend the emergency.

"We get into a very dangerous situation for residents — for workers who work outside, the elderly, people with underlying conditions, out littlest children — so we are keeping cooling centers open in the community," Wu said at the time.

The extended stretch of heat has been impacting Massachusetts, parts of which are under severe drought conditions.

Some cities have required residents to cut back on water use. The heat has even affected the Charles River — in Millennium Park in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood, the water level has dropped about six feet, revealing many spots that are normally underwater.