Boston's Indoor Mask Mandate Goes into Effect Friday

The mandate goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday

By Katie Brace

NBC Connecticut

Boston's indoor mask mandate goes into effect at 8 a.m. Friday for everyone over the age of 2.

This means masks must be worn in businesses, restaurants, and gyms. There are exceptions, however, such as private buildings and places of worship.

The mandate is in response to the delta variant, which is the more contagious strain of COVID.

It is also in response to the arrival of college students to the city and the return of students to Boston's Public Schools classrooms. Students under 12 aren't yet able to get vaccinated.

“We must protect Boston residents with strong preventive measures and masks work best when everyone wears them,” said Boston Mayor Kim Janey when she announced the mandate last week.

In addition to masking up, by the end of August city workers, contractors and volunteers must verify their vaccination status with the city.

Frequently asked questions about the new mask mandate are available on boston.gov/reopening.

Restaurant owners with questions specific may contact: licensingboard@boston.gov. If you are in any other sector covered by this mandate, or you have general questions, please call 311 or contact: smallbiz@boston.gov

