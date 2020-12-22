Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston's Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Chain Has Been Sold

Roger Berkowitz -- whose family founded the company -- is holding onto the retail and online aspects of the company

By Boston Restaurant Talk

#5: Legal Sea Foods
TripAdvisor

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An iconic local group of seafood restaurants has a new owner.

According to a press release from Legal Sea Foods, the restaurant part of Boston-based Legal Sea Foods has been sold to PPX Hospitality Brands, a holding company that is headquartered in Medford and is known for its Strega and Smith & Wollensky brands. The acquisition includes the purchase of Legal's Quality Control Center in the Seaport District.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

‘Every Option Is on the Table': Will Baker Impose Additional COVID Restrictions?

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Parents Help Save Medford Daycare From Closing Due to Pandemic

While the sale applies only to the Legal dining spots, Roger Berkowitz -- whose family founded the company -- is holding onto other parts of the business, including the retail and online aspects of the company.

The deal will take effect immediately. The press release said all active employees have been invited to remain as part of the team.

Legal Sea Foods has been in business since 1968.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsfood & drinkLegal Sea Foodssold
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us