Boston's new meters aim to make paying for parking easier and more reliable

Anyone who has parked in and around Boston knows the feeling of returning to your car to find a ticket and a bright orange envelope.

"I just got one right now," Jonatahn Joa told NBC10 Boston recently. "I have no problem paying the meter. If it is broken, though, I can't."

Now, the city is working to make it easier than ever to pay to park. Boston is launching new smart meters, with the first starting to appear in the South End last month.

The meters are pay-by-plate, meaning you just enter your car's license plate number, and pay with quarters or a credit card. Gone are the days of having to print out a receipt and stick it in your car window.

"We're trying to make compliance as easy as possible by offering various types of payment opportunities," said Commissioner Nick Gove of the Boston Transportation Department.

Parking is big business, as you would expect. The City says in the last fiscal year, it brought in $26 million on some 8 million transactions.

The new meters are trilingual too, available in English, Spanish and simplified Chinese.

The city says a benefit of the new meters is that it needs a lot less of them. Currently, it manages some 5,600 different meters. This will fall to around 1,000 after the complete installation is done.

"There is a clear preference from customers for both mobile app and credit and debit card use," said Gove.

That is why the city says the ParkBoston app will still work. More than half of those parking in Boston use it.

The new meters are already located on Tremont and Boylston streets and will continue to be rolled out in the coming months.