Boston’s Newest Ice Skating Rink Is Open for Business

Weeks after an ice rink opened in Boston’s Seaport District, Fenway is getting its own frozen enclosure for public skating.

The 6,000-square-foot ice rink at 401 Park, once known as the Landmark Center, is opening at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Samuels & Associates, the developer that turned a former Sears Roebuck & Co. warehouse and distribution into a new community called 401 Park, said the rink will be open seven days a week. Ice skating lessons are slated for every Saturday at 10 a.m. for all ages.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.