Boston’s Newest Ice Skating Rink Is Open for Business

The 6,000-square-foot ice rink opened Monday  

By Gintautas Dumcius, Boston Business Journal

The 6,000-square-foot ice rink opens inside Fenway’s 401 Park, a former Sears warehouse once known as the Landmark Center.

Weeks after an ice rink opened in Boston’s Seaport District, Fenway is getting its own frozen enclosure for public skating.

The 6,000-square-foot ice rink at 401 Park, once known as the Landmark Center, is opening at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16. 

Samuels & Associates, the developer that turned a former Sears Roebuck & Co. warehouse and distribution into a new community called 401 Park, said the rink will be open seven days a week. Ice skating lessons are slated for every Saturday at 10 a.m. for all ages.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

