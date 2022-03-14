Local

BOSTON

Boston's Newest Live Concert Venue Is Opening – See the Spring & Summer Lineup

Roadrunner will feature over 100 shows a year in its new 50,000 square foot facility.

By Ray Fuschetti

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The largest indoor general admission venue in New England is about to open its doors in Boston.

Opening on Tuesday, March 15 with a performance by Billy Strings, Roadrunner on Guest Street will feature over 100 shows a year in its new 50,000 square foot facility. The multi-level space features tapering on all sides to allow for optimal viewing for every guest.

The initial run of currently booked shows is as follows:

  • Billy Strings: March 15, 2022
  • Khruangbin: March 17 & 18, 2022 • Tom Misch: March 19, 2022 • Dropkick Murphys: March 20, 2022 • Mitski: March 21 & 22, 2022
  • Bleachers: March 24 & 25, 2022*
  • Chelsea Cutler: March 26* & 27, 2022
  • JoJo: March 29, 2022
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine: March 31, 2022
  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre: April 1, 2022
  • Mika: April 2, 2022
  • LCD Soundsystem: April 3, 4, 5, 6, 2022
  • Bright Eyes: April 7, 2022
  • Lane 8: April 8, 2022
  • Converge Bloodmoon: April 9, 2022
  • Big Thief: April 13, 2022
  • Watchhouse: April 17, 2022
  • Cousin Stizz: April 22, 2022
  • The Story So Far: April 23, 2022*
  • Lucius: April 29, 2022
  • Olivia Rodrigo: May 3, 2022
  • Disclosure: May 6, 2022
  • Trey Anastasio Band: May 7* & 8, 2022
  • Interpol: May 11, 2022
  • Koe Wetzel: May 12, 2022
  • Lovett or Leave It: May 20, 2022
  • Dean Lewis: May 21, 2022
  • SOFI TUKKER: May 26, 2022
  • Aurora: June 1, 2022
  • Bastille: June 8, 2022
  • CupcakKe & Slayyyter: Gay Bash’d Pride 2022: June 10, 2022
  • Lake Street Dive: June 11* & 12, 2022
  • Tove Lo: June 13, 2022
  • Midnight Oil: June 16, 2022
  • Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls: June 17, 2022
  • Belle & Sebastian: June 18, 2022
  • Waxahatchee: June 21, 2022
  • Wallows: June 22, 2022
  • Beach House: July 22, 2022
  • Rise Against: August 12, 2022
  • Leon Bridges: August 16 & 17, 2022
  • The Decemberists: August 21, 2022
  • IDLES: September 17, 2022
  • Stereolab: October 4, 2022

Learn more by visiting the Roadrunner Boston website.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONEntertainmentConcertslive musicRoadrunner
