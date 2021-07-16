Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston's One Congress Tops Off at 600 Feet

Construction began in 2019 and is expected to finish at the start of 2023

By Sophie Reardon

In this June 20, 2019, the future site of One Congress, a 600-foot tall office building, is pictured in Boston
Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

One of Boston's newest office buildings is marking a major milestone.

One Congress, located a few blocks from North Station and directly across from the Haymarket MBTA station, topped off at 600 feet on Thursday, its developer, The HYM Investment Group, and its owners, Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors, announced in a press release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey, the One Congress development and construction teams, and over 300 people from the building trades held a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Major League Baseball 17 mins ago

Friday's Red Sox-Yankees Game Still on as Players Await COVID Test Results

opioid crisis 2 hours ago

Mass. Lawmakers Propose Pilot Program for Safe Injection Sites

“One Congress is well on its way to becoming one of the most distinctive and defining buildings built in Boston in the last two decades,” Thomas N. O’Brien, founding partner and managing director of The HYM Investment Group, said.

The building boasts one million square feet of office space, including a "30,000 square foot outdoor roof garden on the 11th floor," the press release states. Boston-based Fortune 500 financial services firm State Street Corporation has already signed a lease to relocate its headquarters to the building.

Despite its soaring 600 feet, One Congress is not the tallest building in Boston. Both 200 Clarendon Street, formerly known as the John Hancock Building, and the Prudential Center are taller, at 790 and 749 feet, respectively, as are several others, including Millennium Tower and the Federal Reserve Bank Building.

Construction on One Congress began in 2019 and is expected to finish at the start of 2023.

The sprawling office building is part of a redevelopment project known as Bulfinch Crossing, according to the project's website. The space, formerly the Government Center Garage, will include six buildings with space for condos, apartments, offices, and retail space.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsKim JaneyOne Congress
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us