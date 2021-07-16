Boston's One Congress Tops Off at 600 Feet

One of Boston's newest office buildings is marking a major milestone.

One Congress, located a few blocks from North Station and directly across from the Haymarket MBTA station, topped off at 600 feet on Thursday, its developer, The HYM Investment Group, and its owners, Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors, announced in a press release.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey, the One Congress development and construction teams, and over 300 people from the building trades held a ceremony to mark the occasion.

“One Congress is well on its way to becoming one of the most distinctive and defining buildings built in Boston in the last two decades,” Thomas N. O’Brien, founding partner and managing director of The HYM Investment Group, said.

The building boasts one million square feet of office space, including a "30,000 square foot outdoor roof garden on the 11th floor," the press release states. Boston-based Fortune 500 financial services firm State Street Corporation has already signed a lease to relocate its headquarters to the building.

Despite its soaring 600 feet, One Congress is not the tallest building in Boston. Both 200 Clarendon Street, formerly known as the John Hancock Building, and the Prudential Center are taller, at 790 and 749 feet, respectively, as are several others, including Millennium Tower and the Federal Reserve Bank Building.

Construction on One Congress began in 2019 and is expected to finish at the start of 2023.

The sprawling office building is part of a redevelopment project known as Bulfinch Crossing, according to the project's website. The space, formerly the Government Center Garage, will include six buildings with space for condos, apartments, offices, and retail space.