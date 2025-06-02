Health

Boston's 2024 overdose deaths lowest reported since 2015

In a February 2025 report, the BPHC said unintentional drug overdose was the leading cause of early death in Boston from 2020 through 2023.

By Sam Drysdale | State House News Service

New data show a 38% decrease in opioid overdose deaths in Boston in 2024 compared to 2023 — the lowest number since 2015. 

The data analyzed by the Boston Public Health Commission reflects the continuation of a downward trend over the past several years, as well as national trends. Data recently released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a nearly 26% decline in drug overdose deaths nationwide from 2023 to 2024. 

In 2024, opioid-related mortality fell by 59% for Black men and 52% for Latino men, who have been disproportionately impacted by opioid-related overdose deaths in recent years. Black and Latino residents account for 40% of Boston's total population, but 46% of all overdose deaths in 2024. 

In 2024, Boston distributed more than 23,000 doses of naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdose. 

