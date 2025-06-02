Boston's 2024 overdose deaths lowest reported since 2015

New data show a 38% decrease in opioid overdose deaths in Boston in 2024 compared to 2023 — the lowest number since 2015.

The data analyzed by the Boston Public Health Commission reflects the continuation of a downward trend over the past several years, as well as national trends. Data recently released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a nearly 26% decline in drug overdose deaths nationwide from 2023 to 2024.

In 2024, opioid-related mortality fell by 59% for Black men and 52% for Latino men, who have been disproportionately impacted by opioid-related overdose deaths in recent years. Black and Latino residents account for 40% of Boston's total population, but 46% of all overdose deaths in 2024.

In a February 2025 report, the BPHC said unintentional drug overdose was the leading cause of early death in Boston from 2020 through 2023.

In 2024, Boston distributed more than 23,000 doses of naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdose.