Boston's Pine Street Inn Preps Thanksgiving Meals, Awaits Federal Housing Funds

It is an annual event at the Pine Street Inn in Boston: serving Thanksgiving dinner to guests who have nowhere else to go.

Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins delivered food courtesy of the team. He joined Senator Ed Markey and Mayor Michelle Wu, carving turkeys to be served to guests.

Markey said there is money coming from Washington to help address the issue of affordable housing. The director of the Pine Street Inn, Lydia Downie, said it will make a difference.

“We have a goal of getting to a thousand units of supportive housing and that housing is targeted to people who have been homeless the longest," she said. "People who just can not get out of homelessness without affordable housing and some degree of support. And we’re on track and this both at the state and federal level, these new dollars, could be revolutionary and I mean that."

Founded in 1969, Boston-based Pine Street Inn provides a comprehensive range of services to nearly 2,000 homeless men and women each day.