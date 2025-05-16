Boston's Pride organizers announce theme for 2025 parade and festival

Boston Pride For The People has announced the theme of the 2025 Pride Parade and Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

BP4TP organizers intend for the “Here to Stay” theme to send a clear message that people who identify as LGBTQIA+ can not be erased, pushed into the shadows, or silenced, in the face of increased political attacks.

“Our theme, ‘Here to Stay,’ is a bold declaration of LGBTQIA+ resilience and pride in the face of growing hostility,” said Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride for the People. “There are those who wish we would disappear—go back in the closet, quiet our voices, and surrender the rights we’ve fought so hard to claim. But we won’t be bullied, backed into silence, or erased. We’ve never bowed to hate, and we’re not about to start now. We’re here to stay."

For the third year, Boston Pride for the People will host the 2025 Parade from Copley Square to Boston Common where all are invited to take part in a day-long festival. A 21-plus block party will also be held on City Hall Plaza. Boston’s Pride celebration is the largest in New England. It is estimated that more than 1 million people attended the parade in 2023 and 2024.

BP4TP launched in 2023 and created the first Pride parade and festivals in Boston in more than three years.

Any individuals or companies interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact sponsor@bp4tp.org. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up on the BP4TP website.