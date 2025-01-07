Boston's traffic issues improved last year – but still rank 4th worst in the US

Believe it or not, Boston's traffic woes have improved, according to a new study.

The INRIX 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard found that Boston drivers spent an average of 79 hours sitting in traffic throughout the year - that's a 10% decrease from the 88 hours reported in 2023.

Of course, that still leaves the city ranked fourth worst in the country for hours lost in traffic - behind only New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles - and 12th worst globally.

It's a ranking that comes as little surprise to Boston-area drivers. Based on the 2024 data, drivers lost an average of $1,414-worth of time and productivity. Peak speeds during the morning and afternoon commutes only hit around 20 mph.

Interstate 93 starting from Braintree through the North End, was marked as the busiest corridor.

City officials are always looking for new solutions to the traffic problem, including things like incorporating artificial intelligence to analyze traffic patterns to determine the best timing for lights at intersections.

In New York City, which is ranked as having the worst traffic and the U.S. and second-worst in the world, city leaders have approved a plan for congestion pricing - fees for drivers entering key areas at the busiest times. It's an idea that has been floated in Boston, though no concrete proposals have moved forward.