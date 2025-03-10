Boston's Trust Act to be subject of city council hearing on Monday

A city council committee meeting scheduled for Monday is set center around Boston's Trust Act — a policy that has been in the national spotlight amid Republican-led criticism of so-called sanctuary cities.

Monday's public safety and criminal justice committee meeting will see members discuss an order for a hearing to "audit the implementation and effectiveness of the 2014 Boston Trust Act."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Members of the public will be allowed to testify.

Under the Boston Trust Act, city police collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents only on matters of "significant public safety" and will not detain residents solely based on their immigration status.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Last week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu traveled to Washington D.C. to testify during a congressional hearing alongside three other mayors. The four mayors were put on the hot seat by Republican lawmakers who blasted them for their policies regarding ICE cooperation.

NBC10 Boston asked Wu over the weekend if the hearing went as she expected it to.

"I was warned it was going to be a long day and it certainly was, but I was incredibly proud to be able to stand up, raise my right hand, swear to tell the truth and say that Boston is the best city in the world," Wu said. "And it is the home that we've made it because of generations that have come before and because of the hard work that all of us are still putting in everyday."

Monday's city council committee hearing will be held at 3 p.m.