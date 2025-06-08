Here's what to know about cluster of botulism cases tied to Botox injections at Milton spa

More botulism cases linked to Botox injections at a med spa in Milton, Massachusetts, were reported by the state's department of public health this weekend, something that is disturbing and could've easily been prevented, according to a long-time registered nurse and local med spa owner.

There are 10 suspected cases now under investigation in connection with Rodrigo Beauty, located at 464 Granite Avenue in Milton.

It's been the talk of the medical aesthetics field over the last few days.

Reaction from local med spa owner

A med spa owner not linked to this growing cluster tells NBC10 Boston that she's upset and frustrated after hearing about this developing situation, adding that no client should be put in this position.

"I feel terrible for them," Kim Ramos, owner of Revital Med Spa in Leominster, said.

Ramos says even a few of her clients called asking questions as expected. She, too, called the company that she buys Botox from, and they assured her that it wasn't their product in question.

Ramos wants all people who get Botox for either medical or cosmetic purposes to know that Botox is one of many neuro injectors. Right now, the health department hasn't specified what type Rodrigo Beauty was using.

"There needs to be a stronger message from the official standpoint I think to say we know this is unfortunate but we know that this is not a Botox related issue, even though it was posed as Botox"

Ramos says it's not unheard of for injectors to buy black market products as they are inexpensive. She's even gotten phone calls and reported them. Ultimately, these products put patients at risk.

"All of this could've been avoided that's what's so upsetting in the aesthetic profession, we work very hard."

Ramos is encouraging everyone to do their homework and make sure their injector is licensed and has been doing this for a long time. She also says it's important to ask what product is being used and why.

Who is affected? What should they do?

Anyone who received Botox injections at Rodrigo Beauty between May 1 and June 4 this year is strongly urged to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 or their local board of health immediately, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Anyone who had Botox injections at this location and is experiencing symptoms should go to the nearest emergency department. Early recognition and treatment can significantly improve outcomes, health officials say.

How do you get botulism from Botox?

The procedure for cosmetic Botox injections involves injecting the toxin, created by bacteria, into the skin to smooth out wrinkles. (It can also be used to treat medical conditions, like migraines.)

Injecting too much of the botulinum toxin can cause what's known as iatrogenic botulism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. It's one of five ways to get the illness, which can cause paralysis or death.

What are symptoms of botulism?

Patients and healthcare providers should be alert for symptoms such as double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty breathing following Botox injections.

These symptoms may be followed by a descending, symmetric muscle weakness that progresses over hours to days.

Is Botox safe?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health noted in an advisory Thursday that Botox is usually safe, when given by trained professionals, but there are conditions that increase the risk, including dosing variance, products that aren't approved by the FDA and improper technique.

It wasn't immediately clear if the cases under investigation involved licensed Botox injections, but state health officials said Saturday that they continue to emphasize the importance of seeking cosmetic procedures only from licensed professionals in accredited medical settings.

Has anyone died?

Botulism is a rare but serious illness that can be deadly.

In its advisory, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health didn't share specific details on the ten cases that are being investigated, including whether anyone had died.