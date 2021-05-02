Local

Bourne Bridge

Bourne Bridge Repair Work Underway, Restricting Travel

Repairs to the Cape Cod bridge are expected to be completed by Memorial Day

By Abby Vervaeke

Dan Barber

Repair work on the Bourne Bridge has begun ahead of schedule and is on track to be completed before the start of summer.

The project was originally scheduled to begin this fall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. After completing repairs of the Sagamore Bridge early, workers were able to move on to the Bourne Bridge.

All repairs are expected to be completed before Memorial Day weekend, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

During repairs, vehicle travel over the Bourne Bridge is reduced from two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot lane in each direction. Lane restrictions are in place 24 hours a day.

