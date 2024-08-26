Massachusetts

‘Everything but the kitchen sink': Bourne blasted by major flooding from storms

Every village in town was affected, police said

By Marc Fortier

Bourne Fire

Powerful storms moved through Massachusetts and other parts of New England on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, strongs winds and in some cases, even hail.

Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for most of the region, and warnings were issued for many areas.

The town of Bourne on Cape Cod was particularly hard hit, with its police department posting on Facebook at 2 p.m. that they were inundated with "everything but the kitchen sink."

"We have seen some amazing lightning, torrential rains, and even hail on the larger side," the department said. "Currently, we have multiple areas throughout town experiencing heavy flooding."

They advised motorists to use caution when traveling through areas around the Scenic Highway (Route 6) and Route 28 from the Bourne Bridge through the Otis Rotary area.

"We are also dealing with water in just about every village in town, so please, if you are driving, use a little extra time and distance," the department added.

The Bourne Fire Department also shared a photo of a car stuck in flood waters at the Bourne Rotary in front of the state police barracks.

"Be careful out there this afternoon," the department said in a post. "In addition to the thunder, lightning, and hail, we are getting reports of sections of Scenic Highway are flooding out. Take it slow!"

