Man rescued from Mass. marsh, saying he'd been stuck for days

A man was pulled out of a marsh near Cape Cod that he said he'd been stuck in for two days, officials said, after being called to the area because someone heard his cries for help on Monday.

The man is expected to survive. Officials haven't said how they believe he wound up in the marsh in Bourne, though police noted the thick brush where the man was found isn't frequently traveled through.

Footage from the scene, near Scusset Beach State Reservation, showed a man being wheeled away from the area on a stretcher. The man who was rescued hasn't been identified, beyond being 41 years old.

The incident behind a home on Vineyard Circle was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to police and Bourne Fire/Rescue and Emergency Services. The latter said they were called because of a person hearing a cry for help.

"We were able to work to clear a path to him, extricate him out of the brush, and we transported him to Tobey Hospital for evaluation," interim Bourne Fire Chief David Pelonzi said in an email.

Police said they couldn't confirm how long the man really was in the marsh, but they were investigating the incident.