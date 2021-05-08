Bowling Ball Crashes Through School Bus Window

Police are looking to identify the owner of a bowling ball that crashed through the window of a school bus in Franklin, New Hampshire.

Police say the bus was traveling on Central Street on Thursday when a colorful bowling ball came crashing through the front window of the bus.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No students were on board at the time and the driver was not hurt.

Police are now looking for the owner of the bowling ball and any information related to the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Franklin Police.