Three baby squirrels were found abandoned at a Market Basket in Lowell, Massachusetts Friday morning.

Police say someone left them at the store on Fletcher Street.

An animal control van was seen taking the baby squirrels around 9 a.m. Police say the squirrels are doing well and are headed to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue.

Authorities have not released any additional details on the incident.