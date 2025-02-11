Maine

Box of military grenades, mortars left at Goodwill store in Maine

The store was temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure

By Marc Fortier

Goodwill store sign. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Emergency crews were called to a Goodwill store in Maine on Tuesday morning after a box containing possible military grenades and mortars was discovered among some donated items.

Augusta police said they were called to the Goodwill store at 5 Senator Way for a report of a suspicious box with possible military grenades and mortars inside.

There were no threats communicated, and there was no other information leading police to believe there was any ill intent behind the donation. But Goodwill staff decided to evacuate the store as a precaution after meeting with police.

The Maine State Police Bomb Team responded to the scene a short time later and secured the items.

The Portland Press Herald reported that state police found a spent training grenade, along with two fuses for artillery shells.

The store was able to reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

No further details were released.

