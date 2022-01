A driver was rushed to the hospital after two box trucks crashed in Mendon Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Both trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Uxbridge Road near Thorton Street when one driver swerved out of his lane and crashed into the second, Mendon police said.

One driver had to be rescued from inside their truck with the jaws of life and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.