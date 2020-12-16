Box Truck Driver Arrested After Ice Flies Off, Injuring Another Driver in NH

The driver of a box truck has been arrested a week after ice slid off his vehicle, seriously injuring another driver.

Sixty-year-old Richard Leiter, of Derry, faces charges of vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and a negligent driving violation in the Dec. 9 crash. He was arrested Wednesday.

The ice and snow went through a car windshield.

The driver, 22-year-old Michael Conry of Londonderry, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and eyes.

Leiter's scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.