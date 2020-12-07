Local

Box Truck Fire Causes Back Up on Expressway

Traffic is backed up for about 50 minutes to an hour from the Braintree split to Granite Avenue on the northbound side of the Expressway

By Staff Reports

Two lanes are shutdown on the Expressway northbound side after a box truck caught fire Monday morning, causing traffic congestion.

The fire near Granite Avenue has since been extinguished. A tow truck was on scene working to clear the roadway.

Traffic is backed up for about 50 minutes to an hour from the Braintree split to Granite Avenue. Granite Avenue is open and the best alternate option.

No further information was immediately available.

