Crews were responding Monday morning after a crash involving a box truck on Storrow Drive in Boston.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the ramp from Storrow Drive westbound to the Fenway/ Kenmore area was temporarily closed.

Troopers on scene, box truck rollover, Storrow Drive west in vicinity of Fenway, Boston. No injuries reported at this time. Ramp from Storrow west to Fenway/Kenmore is closed. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2020

No injuries were immediately reported.