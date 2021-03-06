Local

Massachusetts

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Package

Massachusetts Avenue between Interstate 495 and Hill Road is closed

By Josh Sullivan

Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package near a Gulf gas station in Boxborough Saturday.

Massachusetts Avenue between Interstate 495 and Borroughs and Hill Roads is closed as of 2 p.m., police said.

The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation, a spokesman said.

The area has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.

