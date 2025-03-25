I-95

Brush fire affects traffic on I-95 in Boxford

By Asher Klein

Burning tree
Getty Images

A brush fire burning in Boxford, Massachusetts, was affecting traffic on Interstate 95 headed north on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The right lane of the highway, headed toward New Hampshire, was closed because of the brush fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

