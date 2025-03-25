Brush fire affects traffic on I-95 in Boxford

A brush fire burning in Boxford, Massachusetts, was affecting traffic on Interstate 95 headed north on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The right lane of the highway, headed toward New Hampshire, was closed because of the brush fire, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Brush fire in #Boxford on I-95 NB, at Exit 72. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 25, 2025