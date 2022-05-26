Local

Boy, 13, Missing in Bellingham; Police Ask for Public's Help as They Close Roads

Police asked the public to avoid part of the Scott Hill Acres neighborhood during the search, which included police dogs

By Asher Klein

Missing Bellingham boy Asher Mahoney.
Police searching for a missing, possibly endangered teenager have closed off streets in Bellingham, Massachusetts, Thursday as they asked the public for help finding the boy.

Asher Mahoney, 13, went missing about 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the town's Scott Hill Acres neighborhood, police said. On Thursday afternoon, officials closed parts of Easy Street and Douglas Drive in the neighborhood as part of the search.

Police asked the public to avoid the area during the search, which included police dogs. A missing person alert for Asher was sent to phones in the area, and police were asking for anyone in the area to review their home cameras since the time he went missing.

"Also, please check your cars, sheds, etc.," they wrote in a statement.

Asher is about 5-foot-6 and thin with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing dark clothes and riding a black mountain bike with a black bicycle helmet on when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Asher's whereabouts was asked to call 508-966-1212 or 911.

Bellingham is in southeastern Massachusetts, north of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

