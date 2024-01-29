Boy, 4, seriously hurt in NH, man arrested in Maine a week later

A man was arrested in Maine on Friday, a week after allegedly seriously injuring a 4-year-old boy in Nashua, New Hampshire, authorities said.

First responders found the child with serious injuries to his head and face on Jan. 19, according to Nashua police, and detectives identified Jose Gurley, 25, as the suspect, but learned he was in Maine.

Working with Maine State Police, they found a vehicle Curley was known to drive in at a residence in Cornish, Maine, and Gurley was found there and arrested on Friday, Jan. 26, after a court-approved search.

He was being held in York County Jail as of Sunday, ahead of a hearing to return him to New Hampshire, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the first-degree assault charge he's facing.

Nashua police didn't share more information about the circumstances around the 4-year-old's injury, including how he may have been related to Gurley. They asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them at 603-589-1665.