Boy Dies After Fall From Brockton Apartment Building

A 9-year-old boy has died following a fall from the ninth floor of an apartment building in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred Sunday morning around 9:25 a.m., when Brockton police responded to a call from a member of the boy's family at the Belair Towers in the city.

First responders to the scene found an unresponsive boy, who was subsequently transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and later pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released at this time. Foul play is not suspected. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.