Boyfriend Arrested After Woman's Conviction in 2018 Ashburnham Murder

Julia Enright was accused of luring 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis to a treehouse near her Ashburnham home to kill him; her boyfriend, John Lind, is now charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping to move Chicklis' body

By Staff Reports

Julia Enright testifies during her murder trial on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Pool photo

The boyfriend of a woman who was found guilty in a 2018 murder in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, has been arrested in connection to the case.

Julia Enright was convicted last month of second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whom prosecutors said she lured to a treehouse before stabbing him. She is due to be sentenced on Jan. 18.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Friday that state police had arrested John Lind.

The charges against Lind include disinterring or conveying away a human body and accessory after the fact, prosecutors said.

During Enright's trial, prosecutors cited a journal entry she wrote about her disappointment that Lind didn't seem to like her "gift." While the district attorney's office said that gift was killing Chicklis, Enright said it was a skeleton stolen from a crypt.

An Ashburnham dominatrix accused of murder testified in her defense during her trial Friday.

Lind was alleged to have joined Enright in wrapping Chicklis' body in a tarp with duct tape and dumping the remains in New Hampshire.

Prior to the murder, Enright had also allegedly texted Lind asking him, "Do you think we could add bubbles to a blood bath?"

It was not immediately clear if Lind had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

