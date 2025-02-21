Boyfriend of Ashburnham treehouse killer sentenced to 7-9 years for lying to grand jury

The boyfriend of a woman who killed a man she lured to a treehouse in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, in 2018, which prosecutors have called a gruesome gift for the boyfriend, was sentenced Friday to 7-9 years in state prison for lying to the grand jury in the case.

A jury convicted Jonathan Lind of perjury in December of 2024 in Worcester Superior Court after about five hours of deliberation. The 29-year-old was sentenced Friday on a single count of perjury. He is set to serve his sentence at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

At his trial last year, prosecutors laid out how Lind lied to a grand jury about where he and Julia Enright were on June 23, when Enright killed Brandon Chicklis, and the day after, officials said. Lind allegedly joined Enright in wrapping Chicklis' body in a tarp with duct tape and dumping the remains in New Hampshire.

Julia Enright was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday in the 2018 killing of a man in Massachusetts, the Telegram and Gazette reported. Enright was accused of luring 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis to a treehouse near her Ashburnham home to kill him.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

During Enright's trial, which ended with her conviction of second-degree murder, prosecutors cited a journal entry she wrote about her disappointment that Lind didn't seem to like her "gift." While the district attorney's office said that gift was killing Chicklis, Enright said it was a skeleton stolen from a crypt.

Lind was originally indicted on four charges in connection with the case: conveying a human body, accessory after the fact to murder, misleading a grand jury and perjury.

He still faces two additional counts in the case, including accessory after the fact and disinterment of a body. He is due back in court on March 13 on those charges.