Boyfriend of Convicted Killer Indicted on Accessory Charge in 2018 Ashburnham Murder

The boyfriend of a woman who was found guilty in a 2018 murder in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, has been indicted in the case, accused of helping her move the victim's body.

Julia Enright was convicted late last year of second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Chicklis, whom prosecutors said she lured to a treehouse before stabbing him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Jonathan Lind was indicted on four charges in connection with the case: conveying a human body, accessory after the fact to murder, misleading a grand jury and perjury. This will move his case to Worcester Superior Court, where he is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 15.

Lind is represented by Attorney Kevin C. Larson, who provided this statement Thursday night:

"We have been expecting these indictments for well over 3 years. The fact it took so long speaks to the weakness of the Commonwealth’s case. Mr. Lind is looking forward to his day in Court."

Julia Enright was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday in the 2018 killing of a man in Massachusetts, the Telegram and Gazette reported. Enright was accused of luring 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis to a treehouse near her Ashburnham home to kill him.

During Enright's trial, prosecutors cited a journal entry she wrote about her disappointment that Lind didn't seem to like her "gift." While the district attorney's office said that gift was killing Chicklis, Enright said it was a skeleton stolen from a crypt.

An Ashburnham dominatrix accused of murder testified in her defense during her trial Friday.

Lind was alleged to have joined Enright in wrapping Chicklis' body in a tarp with duct tape and dumping the remains in New Hampshire.

Prior to the murder, Enright had also allegedly texted Lind asking him, "Do you think we could add bubbles to a blood bath?"