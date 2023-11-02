Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell driving out food insecurity

To drive out food insecurity - quite literally - that is the goal of The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell with a new program.

It involves a new food truck that will bring free and nutritious meals to kids and teens in the Mill City. The program, called Club Love On Wheels, is the first of its kind in New England, according to the club’s Deputy Executive Director Juan Carlos Rivera.

“We always give the opportunity to our kids to name things, so they came up with the name Club Love on Wheels. They felt that it was showing the same love that we’re giving at the club out into the community.”

Rivera said this program became a reality thanks to a grant from the Greater Lowell Community Foundation. The food truck will be operated by staff and club teens, giving them a taste of the real world with workforce training, Rivera said.

One of those teens is club member Jorge DeJesus.

“You get to see people with a smile on their face.”

Jorge is a junior in high school and appreciates getting this real-world experience.

"They’ve helped me get jobs and I’ve even worked here. They teach me a lot of responsibility and work experience.”

The Nutrition Coordinator Sarah Taylor said, “My job really is to get the food truck up and running.”

The meals will be prepared at the club and represent the diverse cultures from Lowell, she added.

“We serve empanadas, we do Puerto Rican dishes as well and we will soon be having guest chefs from around the community that provide the authentic cuisine.”

Meanwhile, Jorge feels grateful for this opportunity and to be able to give back to his club and community.

“It’s love. There is love in the food, love with the people, love with everything.”

Rivera said they will be serving kids from 8 years old to 18, as well as their parents. You can catch the food truck multiple times a week in different neighborhoods of the city. For more information visit https://lbgc.org/